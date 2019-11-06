November 6, 2019

Helen Culbreth Lane

WAYCROSS – Helen Culbreth Lane, 96, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness. Mrs. Lane was born in Miami, Fla., but resided in Ware County for most of her life. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Waycross and the Mary Martha Sunday School Class. Mrs. Lane was a daughter of the late Carl C. Culbreth and Rosa Highsmith Culbreth. She was married to the late Fred J. Lane and was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Lane, and brother, Clint Culbreth. Mrs. Lane is survived by a son, John P. Lane (Lois), of Greer, S.C.; four grandchildren, Ashley, Tara, Amber and Brent; and six greatgrandchildren. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 12 at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends on Tuesday morning at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in her honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia 31501 or Central Baptist Church, 201 Ava Street, Waycross, Georgia 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.co m Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Anthony Laverne Cleland

SYLVESTER — Anthony “Tony” Laverne Cleland, 62, of Sylvester, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Cleland was born December 3, 1956 in Waycross to the late Wannis Laverne and Jean Carrol Sowell Strickland. He lived in Worth County for the past 30 years and enjoyed hunting, fishing and singing, but most importantly he loved spending time with his friends and family. Cleland was a member of Isabella Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Timmy Cleland, and sister-in-law, Barbara Claxton. Survivors include his wife, Joanne Cleland of Sylvester; son, Joseph Cleland of Sylvester; siblings, Terry Cleland (Gail), Tammy Crews (Stacy), Travis Cleland (Rose) and Jesse Strickland (Melanie) all of Brantley County; brothers-in-law, Benny Sawyer of Oakfield, Ga., Gerry Sawyer of Sumner, Ga., and Edison Claxton of Wrightsville, Ga.; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family received friends on Thursday from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. at Banks Funeral Home. The funeral was held at 3 p.m. Friday, November 1 at Isabella Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Isabella Cemetery. The Rev. Jason Jones officiated. A guest registry is available at www.banksfh.com Banks Funeral Home is serving the family.

Saralyn Perry Hancock

WAYCROSS – Saralyn Perry Hancock, 85, died Tuesday night, October 29, 2019 at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness. Mrs. Hancock was a native and life-long resident of Waycross, the wife of the late Charles W. Hancock Jr. and daughter of the late Recil E. Perry and EstaMae Evans Perry. She was also preceded in death by a brother, David E. Perry, and her beloved Boston Terriers, Mike, Prissy, Sox, Sam, Dixie, Pepper and Gracie. Mrs.Hancock was a graduate of Waycross High School and received an Associate Degree from Valdosta State College. She was a medical secretary and had worked in the offices of Dr. Floyd Davis, Dr. James Taylor, Dr. Duncan Farris and Dr. Edward Brown. Mrs. Hancock later became Secretary/ Treasurer of Satilla BluePrint and Satilla Builders working along with her husband. She was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the John Wesly Sunday School Class and active in the Women’s Circle. Survivors include her children, Holly L. Hancock (Mike Lee) of Waycross, and Glenn Hancock (Delonna Taylor) of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Kristopher C. Hancock of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Brian D. Hancock-Steedley (Jamie DeMoura) of Dacula, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Madeline Steedley and Kane Steedley, both of Dacula; a sister, Glenda P. Milligan (Donald) of Burlington, N.C.; a sister-in-law, Muriel H. Quarterman of Quitman, Ga.; and numerous nephews and other relatives. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist, 1005 Church St.,Waycross, Georgia 31501. A graveside service was held 3 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. David L.White officiating. Pallbearers were Brian Hancock-Steedley, Kristopher Hancock, Greg Perry, Don Milligan Jr., Jeff Milligan and Steve Milligan. Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Larry Hugh Carter

BLACKSHEAR – Larry Hugh Carter, 75, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his residence. Carter was a 1962 graduate of Bacon County High School and graduated from North Georgia College in 1966. He was a Second Lieutenant in the Army from January 1967 to December 1968. Upon returning to Alma following his service, Carter worked in the family poultry business, Farmers Enterprise. During his time in Alma, he also served as City Councilman and Mayor. In 1985, Carter moved to Blackshear where he continued his work in the egg and poultry business with United Egg, then American Egg. He retired in 2008 following complications from brain surgery. Carter was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear where he served as a deacon and a Sunday School teacher. He was known for his patriotic prayers inspired by a great love for his country. Carter was a former member of the Blackshear Rotary Club. He thoroughly enjoyed gardening and tending to the plants in his home, yard and greenhouse. Carter was an enthusiastic storyteller and never met a man nor a woman he did not like. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Lou AnnWaters Carter of Blackshear; two children, Patrick Hugh Carter (Teresa) of Marietta, and Elizabeth Ann Carter of Los Angeles, Cal.; twin brother, Harry Carter (Johnnie) of Baxley, and brother, Marion Carter of Alma The funeral will be held today (Wednesday, November 6) at 2 p.m., at Blackshear First Baptist Church with Dr. Doug Carter and Dr. Bill Young officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday at the church from1 p.m., until funeral time. Interment will follow in the Blackshear City Cemetery. Active pallbearers are Dr. Clay Carter, Keven Carter, Dr. Brent Waters, Brandon Yeomans, Charlie Yeomans and Greg Cochran. Honorary pallbearers are Bacon County High School Class of 1962, North Georgia College classmates, Men’s Fellowship Sunday School Class and “James Dixon Supper Club.” Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Patsy Cox Hilton

WAYCROSS – Patsy Cox Hilton, 77 of Waycross, died Friday afternoon, November 1, 2019 at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross after a short illness. Mrs. Cox was born in Waycross to the late Ruil Onez Cox and Alma Cowart Pierson. She grew up in Waycross and then lived in Orlando, Fla., and Tennessee before moving back to Waycross 15 years ago. Mrs. Cox was a member of New Life Church and enjoyed being involved in the church activities. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by one brother, James Pierson. Survivors include three sons, Charles Hilton of Tulsa, Okla., Ray Hilton (wife, Tiffney) of Orlando, Fla., and Robert Hilton of Waycross; nine grandchildren, Ashley, Tanisha, Chase, Cole, Madison, Abigail, Brittani, Kaitlin and Robert; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Nora Milne, of Jacksonville, Fla.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 7, at 11 a.m. at New Life Church. The family will receive friends today (Wednesday, November 6) from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorialization will be by cremation. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Walter G. Lane

BLACKSHEAR – On February 18, 1943 a blessing took place as Walter G. Lane was born to the late Inez Lane Davis. At the age of 76, Lane transitioned on Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born and raised in Blackshear. Lane attended Lee Street High School. He served in the U.S. Navy and received an honorable discharge. Lane was retired from Gilman Paper Co. in St. Marys. He had an unwavering faith in God. Lane was a lifelong member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Blackshear. Lane was the chairman of the deacon board under the leadership of Pastor Jimmie L.R. Green. He enjoyed spending time with his family, helping others in the community and serving the Lord. Lane married Christine Mitchell on February 6, 1964. They had five children, Keith, David, Mark, Daphne and Tiffany. He was predeceased by two sons, Keith Archangel and Albert David Ellison, Jr. He was predeceased by two sisters, Shirley Lane and Rachel Williams; and two brothers, Leroy Garner and Jeffery Davis. Lane’s life and legacy will continue through his loving and devoted wife, Christine Mitchell Lane; three attentive children, Mark (Tracy) Lane of Houston, Texas, Daphne (Vincent) Elliott, Tiffany (Karl Jr.) Regulus, both of Blackshear; three brothers, Benjamin Davis, Ronald Davis, FeltonWest; three sisters, Evon Brown, Ellen (John) Brown, Beverly King; 13 grandchildren, StevenMatthews, David Ellison Jr., Quinton Archangel, Darianna (Tony) Elliott, Kenny Elliott, Vincent Elliott, Normaria Lane , Marlaeshia Lane, Jessica Ellison, Daytin Baker, Kaianna Regulus, K.J. Regulus; special God family, Terence, Vanessa, Terence Jr. and Virginia Lott; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends. Friends and family are being received at the home from 12 until 7 p.m. Visitation will be Friday, November 8, from 6 until 7 p.m. The funeral will be Saturday , November 9.

Agatha Vivian Walker

PATTERSON – Agatha Vivian Walker, 97, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness. Mrs. Walker was born in Savannah, but moved to Ware County in 1939. She lived most of her life in Patterson graduating from Patterson High School. Mrs. Walker was formerly employed at King Edward Cigar and was a current member of Rehobeth Baptist Church. She also helped pioneer Jamestown Baptist Church and Hebardville Baptist Church where she held many roles such as song leader, choir member, secretary, treasurer, Sunday School teacher and former member of the Funtime Band. Mrs. Walker was a daughter of the late Jesse Armstrong Lucas and Maude Estelle Harris. She was married to the late Ephraim Thomas Walker Jr. and was also preceded in death by two children, Donald Thomas Walker and Tammy Celeste Josey, and was the last of several brothers and sisters. Mrs. Walker is survived by three children, Peggy AnnMorris (the Rev. Allen) of Finleyville, Pa., Judy Rita Knowlton (Neil) of Blackshear, and Eddie R. Walker (Sarah Joyner) of Jesup; a foster child, Stacie Griner West (Jim) of Blackshear; 11 grandchildren; 32 greatgrandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held on Tuesday, November 5 at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family received friends Tuesday at the funeral home beginning at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in her honor to the Rehobeth Cemetery Fund, 1296 Cason Road, Blackshear, Georgia 31516 or Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.co m Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Constance ‘Connie’ Richardson Franklin

HOMERVILLE – Mother Constance “Connie” Richardson Franklin, 71 of Homerville, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, November 3, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Mrs. Franklin was born in Homerville on February 7, 1948 to the late James and Annie Bell Richard – son. She received her formal education from the Homerville Public School System and graduated from Homerville High and Elementary School in 1966. On April 6, 1974, she was joined in holy matrimony to the late Terry Lee Franklin. This union was blessed with two sons. Mother Franklin accepted Christ as her personal savior in her youth. She was a lifelong member of Prayer Garden Church of God in Christ in Homerville, where she served faithfully on the motherboard until her death. Mrs. Franklin loved her church and church family with all her heart and served in many capacities including Deaconess and secretary of Sunday School. It was this deep and abiding love for Christ that sustained her during her illnesses. Mother Franklin was a humble, dutiful worker and devoted mother and wife. She was employed by Standard Container, Dollar General and the Clinch County Senior Center. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings James Richardson, Ronnie Richardson, Pauline Richardson and Parker Fuller. Mrs. Franklin is survived by their two sons, Shan Franklin of Homerville, and Daniel Franklin (Teneka) of Lithonia, Ga.; grandchildren and one great-grandchild; siblings Corine Fletcher of Statesboro, Debra Richardson of San Luis, Obispo, Cal., Janice Love of Statesboro, Lacey Richardson of Citrus Heights, Cal., Tracey Richardson of Jacksonville, Fla.; seven sisters-in-law, Freda Richardson, Denise Richardson, Linda Richardson, Agnes Williams, Leatha Williams, Joan Edmonds and Susie Ford; five brothers-in-law, Arthur Fletcher, Sam Love, Tony Franklin, Larry Franklin and Michael Franklin. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, November 10 at Prayer Garden Church of God in Christ, 711 Forest Avenue, with the church pastor, Elder AlfonzoMiller, offering words of comfort. Friends are being received at the Franklin residence, 458 Forest Avenue, Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and at Fluker Funeral Home, 17 Robinson Street, Homerville. The body will lie in repose Sunday at the church from 9 a.m., until the hour of service. Interment will be in Pine Forest Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home of Homerville.