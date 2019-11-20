November 20, 2019

Betty Ruth Bennett

WAYCROSS — Betty Ruth Bennett, 86, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following a brief illness. She was born in Ware County but resided in many places around the world during her husband’s military career. The family returned to Waycross following his retirement. Mrs. Bennett was formerly employed with Gibson- McDonald Furniture of Waycross and devoted member at Jamestown Baptist Church. Mrs. Bennett was a daughter of the late A.T. Edenfield and Ethridge Carter Edenfield. She was married to the late Joe Brown Bennett and was also preceded in death by three sisters, Mildred Edenfield, Gloria Leverett, and Verna Deen Bennett; and a brother, Sonny Edenfield, and her loved pet, Lexi. She is survived by a son, Steven Brown Bennett (wife, Michelle) of Atlanta; two grandchildren, Sarah Bennett of Knoxville, Tenn., and Yasmeen Bennett of Austin, Texas; a brother, Johnny Edenfield of Hilliard, Fla.; and beloved pet, Bella, and grand pets, Fletcher Christian, Charlie and Willis. A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, December 14, at Jamestown Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Mausoleum for family and close friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14, at the church, beginning at 11 a.m. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Harvey Ervin Carlson

WAYCROSS — Harvey Ervin Carlson, of Waycross, changed locations and moved to Heaven on Friday, November 15, 2019. He was 92 years old. Carlson was born to Alma Rebecca Robbins on November 16, 1927, in Waycross. He attended Waycross High School and worked various jobs. Carlson later met the love of his life, Winifred Hanner, and they were married in 1947. They had six children. Carlson joined the Air Force in 1952. During his distinguished military career, he was stationed at various bases in multiple states, including Indiana, Illinois, and Wyoming. Carlson also spent a year in Goose Bay, Labrador. During his military years, he was awarded numerous awards, including NCO of the month. In 1966, Carlson left the Air Force and began his career at the United States Postal Service, where he later retired in 1985. In addition to being a dedicated and loving father, he also taught Sunday School for many years and was an acting deacon at his beloved church, Life Christian Center in Waycross. Later, Carlson and his wife attended Kettle Creek Congregational Methodist Church where they became members. Throughout the majority of his life, he had an unwavering faith in God, which he loved to share with those who surrounded him. In his spare time, Carlson enjoyed many hobbies, including camping, woodworking, making crafts with his wife, and assembling airplane models. They also enjoyed traveling after retirement and traveled to various locations including Quebec, Canada. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family and his beloved wife, Wendy. Carlson will be remembered by his family as a dedicated and loving father, a hard-working provider, and most of all, a man who wholeheartedly loved God and faithfully brought his family to church. He will be greatly missed. Carlson was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Alma Carlson; sisters, Mary Lane and Evelyn Lynn; and granddaughter, Tonya Chism Siemering, as well as numerous other family members and joins them in Heaven. Carlson is survived by his wife of 72 years, Wendy Carlson; his sister, Dorothy Inman of Argyle; brother, Jimmy Carlson (wife, Cathy) of Waycross; six children, Debbie Chism (husband, Frank) of Sanderson, Fla., Sherrie Baldwin (husband, Alvin) of Waycross, Brenda Brown (husband, Mike) of Waycross, Steve Carlson (wife, Dollie) of Sanderson, Fla., Lorri Jones (husband, Mike) of Jesup, Lisa Westberry (husband, Shanon) of Perry, Fla.; eight grandchildren; as well as multiple great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. The funeral was held Monday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia 31501. Exodus 23:20 “See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place that I have pre-Carlson pared.” Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home served the family.

Norma Judy Eleerson

Norma Judy Elerson,72, died Saturday morning, November 16, 2019, at her residence following an extended illness. Mrs. Eleerson was a native of Macon but lived in Pierce County for the past 36 years. She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Nevill; a step-daughter, Jamie Olgesby; and her parents, Jefferson Davis Carter and Jessie Oleanie Gregory Carter. She was a former employee of Flash Foods. Survivors include her husband, James Harvey Elerson Sr., of Blackshear; two daughters, Sherry Casey (husband, Ben) of Kingsland, Tracie Hartkemeyer (husband, Steve) of Jacksonville, Fla.; a step-son, James Harvey Elerson Jr. (wife, Michelle) of Athens; a step-daughter, Nan White (husband, Craig) of Marietta; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A private memorial will be held at Music Funeral Home. Memorialization will be by cremation. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.