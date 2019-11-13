November 13, 2019

Robin Lynn Bechiom

WAYCROSS – Robin Lynn Bechiom, 57 of Waycross, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after a brief illness. She was born in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Thomas C. Hull II and Ethel Arlene Roberts Hull. Spending a majority of her life in Jacksonville, Mrs. Bechiom had made Waycross her home for the past 20 years. She was a homemaker and a member of the Holiness faith. Mrs. Bechiom enjoyed fishing, but more importantly, she loved helping others and doing whatever she could to be a positive impact in other people’s lives. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Gene Brown; two brothers, Michael Hull and Thomas Hull; and two sisters, Sharon Redden and Karen Parker. Mrs. Bechiom is survived by two children, Missy Dunlap of Jacksonville, Fla., Richard Cline, of Jacksonville, Fla.; three grandchildren, Richard Preston Cline, Hannah Dunlap, Evan Dunlap; her first husband, Richard Cline Sr., of Jacksonville, Fla.; her second husband, Charles “Rick” Bechiom, of Waycross; one brother, David Hull, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at noon, Saturday, November 16 in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Heather Lina-Faye Lee Rothfeldt

WAYCROSS – Heather Lina-Faye Lee Rothfeldt, 43 of Waycross, died Wednesday evening, October 30, 2019 at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness. Mrs. Rothfelt was born in Waycross to the late W.B. “Bernard” and Bonnie Sue Mc-Carthy Lee and lived here all of her life. She was a graduate of Coastal Pines Technical College with a degree in Business and Office Technology. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rothfelt was preceded in death by her brother, Michael B. Lee. Survivors include her husband, John David Rothfeldt of Sheffield, Ala.; three children, Trenton Avery Lee (wife, Jenny) of Waycross, Shelby Drury (husband, Cody) of Waycross, and Kayden Benjamin Rothfeldt of Waycross; two grandchildren, Cash and Camden Drury; one sister, Nina Alverson of Waycross; five aunts and one uncle, Dianne McCarthy Hayman of Waycross, Patricia McCarthy of Telmore, Barbara Hughes of Walthourville, S.C., Pamela Murray of Blackshear, and Norman Allen McCarthy Sr. (wife, Carroll) of Waycross; several cousins and other relatives. A funeral was held Sunday afternoon, November 3 at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization was by cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Miles- Odum Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses. Honorary pallbearers were the Ware County Drug Court. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Claude Daniel ‘Danny’ Hendrix Jr.

ATKINSON – Claude Daniel “Danny” Hendrix, Jr., 68, died Tuesday afternoon, November 5, 2019 at his residence near Atkinson following a brief illness. Hendrix was a native of Waycross and had lived most of his life in Brunswick b e f o r e making his home in Brantley County since 1991. He was the son of the late Claude Daniel Hendrix Sr. Hendrix was a 1969 graduate of Ware County High School and had attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) and the University of Georgia. He was a former DJ with WACL and WAYX Radio Stations in Waycross and was well known for his program, the “Hour Of Power.” Hendrix was baptized at First Christian Church of Waycross and was a Big Brother. He started working with BellSouth and retired as a Technician with AT&T in Brunswick after more than 30 years of service. Survivors include his mother, Vilma “Wim” Hendrix of Waycross; two brothers, Mark Hendrix and Neal Hendrix (wife, Kathy) of Waycross; nieces and nephews, Jessica Hendrix, Chloe McKeown, Gunter Hendrix and Griffin Hendrix, all of Waycross; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; an honorary brother, Reese Acklyn, of Brunswick A graveside service was held Saturday, November 9 at Greenlawn Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home of Waycross was in charge of arrangements.

Sina Lee Hickox

HOBOKEN – Sina Lee Hickox, 84, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at her home following an extended illness. She was a native and lifelong resident of Brantley County. Mrs. Hickox was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Lee and Elsie Griffin Lee. She was a member of Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church. Mrs. Hickox was a school bus driver for 16 years with the Brantley Board of Education, as a cashier with the Hoboken Elementary School and a former employee with King Edward Cigars. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, James Robert “Bobby” Hickox of Hoboken; two daughters, Donna Shaw (the late Timothy) of Chattanooga, Tenn., Deborah Lopes (Crane) Va.; two sons, Kenneth Hickox (Marie) of Birmingham, Ala., Scott Hickox of Brunswick; two grandchildren, Joshua Adam Shaw and Erin Elizabeth Shaw; a sister, Susie Wille (John) of Pasadena, Texas; two brothers, Walter Lee (Belva) and Willis Lee (Sandra), both of Hoboken; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held Saturday, November 9 at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in High Bluff Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Julian Randolph Willis

HICKOX – Julian Randolph Willis, 77 of Hickox, passed away Friday morning, November 8, 2019 at his residence after an extended illness. Born in Nahunta, he was the son of James Edward “Ed” Willis and Elma Louise Lewis Willis. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Edward Willis, and a niece, Tanya Willis Causey. Willis served in the United States Army and was a Carman for CSX Railroad. He was of the Baptist faith and loved fishing, hunting and golf. Willis loved hanging with his friends and the men he worked with. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth “Diane” Hendrix Willis of Hickox; a son and daughter-in-law, James Scott Willis (Charolette) of Hickox; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa Diane Thomas (Kent) of Lake Park, and Lori Anne Willis McNeil (Mike) of Hickox; seven grandchildren, Brandon Willis (Courtney) of Thalmann, Kristy Thomas (Daniel) of Hickox, Zach Thomas of Lake Park, Zane Thomas of Lake Park, Chase Farmer of Hoboken, Keaton Logan of Nahunta, and Nathan Julian Logan of Nahunta; two great-grandchildren, Kambree Thomas and Fallon Willis; four brothers and a sister-in-law, James B. Willis (Mable) of Hortense, Gary Willis, Virgil Willis and Travis Willis, all of Raybon; three sisters, Beth Thomas, Darlene Johns and Ivalyn Willis, all of Nahunta; a sister-in-law, Ila Waters of Nahunta; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. A funeral service was held Monday afternoon, November 11, at 2 p.m. at Hickox Baptist Church with the Rev. Leon Wilson and the Rev. Mike Hendrix officiating. Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers were his grandsons, Brandon Willis, Zach Thomas, Zane Thomas, Chase Farmer, Keaton Logan and Nate Logan. Honorary pallbearers were CSX Carman Department, Nahunta High School class of 1960, the gang at “Jerry J’s Breakfast Club,” Hubert Wilson, and Corbet Wilson. Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.

Jimmy Buckley

WAYCROSS – Jimmy Buckley, 77 of Waycross, died Sunday afternoon, November 9, 2019 at his residence after an extended illness. He was born in Waycross to the late Lester Buckley and Lillie Sweat Smith. Buckley made Waycross his home for his entire life. He worked as a crane operator for Mendis Recycle Center and most recently as a skilled carpenter in construction. Buckley and his wife were members of the First Assembly of God. He loved the outdoors. Buckley enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and riding his boat on the river. More than anything, he loved his family and any time he was able to spend with them. Along with his parents, Buckley was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda N. Buckley; and four sisters, Mary Souza, Betty Mathis, Alice Owens and Anne Hayes. Buckley is survived by his wife, Rachel Buckley of Waycross; four children, Patricia Buckley of Waycross, Janet Studstill (husband, Gene) of Waycross, Judy Peacock (husband, Keith) of Blackshear, Jimmy “Buddy” Buckley Jr. (wife, Christol) of Waycross; 11 grandchildren, Thomas Daniel Bagley Jr., Nickie Laurence (husband, Michael Ashton) of Phil Campbell, Ala., Miranda Musgrove (fiancé, Neal White) of Waycross, Brandon Musgrove of Waycross, Sierra Buckley, Shane Buckley, Amber Buckley, Sophie Buckley, Haley Studstill, Brittany Boatright (husband, Caleb), Christian Peacock, Tony Lang (fiancée, Rachel Sartain); 18 greatgrandchildren and numerous other relatives. Memorialization will be through cremation. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Katie Kathleen Woods Hernandez

BLACKSHEAR – Katie Kathleen Woods Hernandez, 61 of Blackshear, died Sunday evening, November 10, 2019 at her residence after an extended illness. Mrs. Hernandez was born in Blackshear to the late Corbette Woods Sr., of Chapel Hill, N.C., and Dixie Morris Youmans of Blackshear. She made Blackshear her home for her entire life. Mrs. Hernandez worked for Dairy Queen in Waycross and was a member of Youmans Chapel Baptist Church. She loved her dog, “Ms. Pug” and was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. Mrs. Hernandez was preceded in death by her father, Corbette Woods Sr., and her step-father, David Youmans. She is survived by one son, Rusty Hunt (wife, Jessica) of Jesup; two grandchildren, Ashlee Hunt of Savannah, Connor Hunt of Waycross; her mother, Dixie Youmans of Blackshear; two brothers, Corbette Woods Jr. (wife, Hope) of Blackshear; David Stephen Woods (wife, Phyllis) of Screven; five nephews and one special niece, Starr. A graveside service was held Wednesday, November 13, in Waters Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com