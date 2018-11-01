WAYCROSS — Novadine Lee Everett, 104, of Waycross died Tuesday afternoon, December 15, 2020, at her residence after a short illness. Ms. Everett was born in Mershon to the late James Caleb and Eula Barnes Lee. She lived most of her life in Waycross where she worked alongside her husband in the family’s business, Tracy’s Cleaners. Ms. Everett was a member of Central Baptist Church and the Mary Martha Sunday School Class. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tracy Louis Everett; two brothers, James Thomas “J.T.” Lee and Joseph Henry “J.H.” Lee; one sister, Lawanna Thornton; and a son-in-law, Reavis Pittman. Survivors include one daughter, June Everett Pittman of Waycross; two grandchildren, Tracy Pittman (wife Linda) and Renee Giedl (husband Bill) all of Waycross; four great-grand-children, Caleb Pittman of Valdosta, Lindsay Giedl of Roswell, Georgia, Chandler Giedl of Tifton, and Bennett Pittman of Waycross; one great-great-grandson, Blythe; one sister, Patsy Woods of Waycross; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral was held Thursday, December 17, at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ben Smith officiating. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.