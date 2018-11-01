WAYCROSS — Noah Raynell “Shorty” Lee, 85, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness. He was born in Ware County to the late Noah Albert Lee and Lizzie Inez Dowling Lee. “Shorty” was formerly employed with Littlefield Construction and Dixie Concrete before retiring from Glynn County Road Department as a heavy equipment operator. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Jerome Lee Sr., a grandson, Ken Bennett, eight siblings, Louise James, Arland Lee, Hayden Lee, Wynell Groover, Tommy Lee, Gary Lee, Helen Burney and Darrell Lee. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Maggie Burniece Barnes Lee, of Waycross; three children, Carol Bennett (Dale), of Waycross, Tammy Jo Clayton (Barry), of Cedar Key, Florida, and Susanne “Susie” Lee, of Waycross; four grandchildren, Alan Bennett (Michelle), of Waycross, Amy Crews (Andrew), of Lakeland, Georgia, Jerry Lee Jr. (Melissa), of Waycross, and Dylan Clayton, of Cedar Key, Florida; six greatgrandchildren, Alan Michael Bennett, Nathan Bennett, Andrew Morgan, Dalton Lee, Hunter Lee and Makayla Crews; two sisters, Glenda Inman (Dee), of Hahira, and Pat Mejia, of Blackshear; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside will be held Saturday, May 9, at High Bluff Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome. com Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.