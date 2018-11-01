No masking it: Fine ahead for bare face

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer



Not wearing a mask in Waycross could hit you in the wallet starting immediately.

The City Commission advanced an ordinance requiring the use of face coverings in public during the COVID-19 outbreak at its planning and information session Monday, August 17. A vote on the ordinance, as well as a companion resolution mandating masks on all property owned or leased by the city, took place at the commission’s bi-monthly meeting Tuesday, August 18, at City Hall.

And, non-compliance could prove costly. The measure carries a $25 penalty for a first citation to the offender.

Waycross Police and members of the city’s Community Improvement code enforcement staff will have authority to write the citations, said City Attorney Rick Currie, who drafted the measures for Waycross from a model provided by the Georgia Municipal Association.

Action regarding masks was among two major items commissioners dealt with during the work session at City Hall.