No. 4 Cartersville ends No. 3 Ware County’s run

By VERNON WILLIS Staff Writer Third-ranked Ware County fought until the final seconds, but in the end three turnovers were too much to overcome as the Gators’ 2020 season ended with a 34-31 loss to fourth-ranked Cartersville in the quarterfinal round of the Georgia High School Association Class AAAAA state playoffs. The Hurricanes scored touchdowns off two of the Ware County turnovers as they rallied from an early 14-0 deficit to advance to a semifinal matchup at home against Coffee. Quante Phillips rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Carlos Del Rio, a University of Florida commit, overcame a slow start to complete 10-of-17 passses for 178 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a score. “We lost to a really good football team,” said Gators head coach Jason Strickland. “I couldn’t be more proud of our kids for the way they battled to the end. We had three costly turnovers in the quarterfinals that can be hard to overcome. “But, I couldn’t be more proud of our team or our community. We had to deal with a lot of uncertainty all season and we were able to come together and give an outstanding performance every Friday night.” Ware County quarterback Thomas Castellanos ran for three touchdowns and passed for one as the Gators dominated the game until midway through the second period when Cartersville struck for two touchdowns to erase a 14-0 deficit. “We knew we couldn’t keep them (Hurricanes) out of the end zone forever,” said Strickland. “They kept plugging away and they were able to get us off balance with their running game. And they did a great job with run-pass option (RPO) plays.” The first quarter was all Ware County as the Gators scored touchdowns on their first two possessions while not allowing a Cartersville first down in the quarter.