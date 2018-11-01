No. 3 WCHS hosting Veterans for homecoming

By VERNON WILLIS

Staff Writer

It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Veterans Warhawks, who will visit Memorial Stadium Friday night to face Ware County in the Gators’ 2020 homecoming game.

The No. 3 ranked Gators (6-1 overall, 1-1 in Region 1-AAAAA) have had an extra week to prepare as they try to rebound from their first loss of the season, a tough 22-19 setback on the road to second-ranked Warner Robins.

They will be facing a Veterans team that began the season winning four straight games rising to No. 5 in the Class AAAAA state rankings. Since then the Warhawks have lost four straight by a total of just 21 points.

After dropping close, defensive struggles to Class AAA second-ranked Oconee County (10-6), Houston County (7-0), and region foe Wayne County (10-7), Veterans lost a shootout in overtime last week, falling 45-38 to sixth-ranked Coffee. In their four wins, the Warhawks outscored their opponents 106-28 with wins over Northside (17-7), West Laurens (35-0), Jones County (30-6), and Perry (24-14).

“They’ve lost a couple in a row,” said Gators’ head coach Jason Strickland. “It’s been a combination of playing some really good competition and they still struggling to find their identity. “But when you look at the scores and look at the film you see they’re a very good team. They’re going to be another tough opponent for us.”

The Warhawks may have found their elusive identity in the loss to Coffee. After relying primarily on their running game through the first seven games, Veterans unleashed a wide-open passing attack against the Trojans with quarterback Blake Ethridge (5- 11,200, Sr.) completing 25-of-36 passes for 415 yards with four touchdowns (all career highs) and one interception.