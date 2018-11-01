No. 3 WCHS gets No. 4 Cartersville with 5A semifinal berth on the line

By VERNON WILLIS

Staff Reporter

A berth in the semifinal round of the Georgia High School Association Class AAAAA state playoffs will be on the line when once-beaten, Top 5 foes Ware County and Cartersville clash Friday night in Memorial Stadium.

Head Coach Jason Strickland’s third-ranked Gators (10- 1) advanced with a 49-25 win over Creekside last week. The fourth-ranked Hurricanes (10-1) earned their spot in the quarterfinals defeating St. Pius X 31-19.

“They are not like a lot of the teams we’ve played this year,” said Strickland. “They don’t have any giants upfront on their offensive or defensive lines. They’re normal-sized kids, but they’re very well-coached and they play with unbelievable technique on both sides of the ball.”

The Hurricanes are led by quarterback Carlos Del Rio, a 6-3 220-pound senior who has already committed to the University of Florida. The son of former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Jack Del Rio, the signal-caller is attending his third school this season after previously being enrolled at McEachern playing for former Ware County head coach Franklin Stephens, and Grayson.

“He started at McEachern and then transferred to Grayson where they (GHSA) said he wasn’t eligible,” said Strickland. “Then he went to Cartersville and now he’s eligible. I’m not sure how that works. I just know he’s an extremely accurate passer. He’s not a blazer, but he’s got enough athletic ability to extend plays. We have to find a way to slow him down.”

Since transferring to Cartersville in mid-season, Del Rio has completed 44-of-63 passes (70 percent) for 785 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Hurricanes also have another accomplished quarterback in senior Stratton Tripp (6-2, 188), who began the season as the starter. He has completed 92-of-152 passes (61 percent) for 1,391 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.