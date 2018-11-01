No. 3 Gators roll to 42-14 win over Veterans

By VERNON WILLIS

Staff Reporter

Although the Veterans Warhawks rode a four-game losing streak into last Friday’s Region 1-AAAAA game against the Ware County Gators, all the losses had been close. This one wasn’t. Junior running back Cartevious Norton returned to the Gators lineup for the first time since suffering a broken collarbone in the season opener and exploded for 181 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries as No. 3 ranked Ware County (7-1 overall, 2-1 region) celebrated homecoming by routing the Warhawks 42-14. Brandon Mills added 61 yards on five carries as the Gators rushed for a season-high 309 yards in bouncing back from their first loss of the season, a 22-19 setback against Warner Robins back on October 30 Quarterback Thomas Castellanos was 10-of-18 for 171 yards in the passing department with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran 12 times. for 52 yards and three more scores. Ware County travels Friday to Jesup to face region opponent Wayne County (3-6, 1-2) in the regular-season finale. Veterans had lost its four previous games by a total of 21 points. Against Ware County, the Warhawks quickly found themselves in a 21-0 hole barely halfway through the first quarter. A nine-yard pass from Castellanos to James Daniels, a 60-yard run by Norton, and a one-yard plunge by Castellanos gave the Gators a 21-0 lead with 5:37 still remaining in the first quarter. Henry Bates made all three extra-point attempts and was six-for-six in the game.