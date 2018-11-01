No. 3 Gators rally to beat Bainbridge, 35-30

By VERNON WILLIS

Staff Writer

Third-ranked Ware County head coach Jason Strickland learned something important about his team in Friday night’s non-region matchup against Class AAAA ninth-ranked Bainbridge — the 2020 Gators are not the type to let a little adversity get them down.

Ware County (4-0) had to overcome a 23-14 third-quarter deficit, a career night by Bainbridge quarterback Quayde Hawkins, and 126 yards in penalties to find a way to win their fourth straight game and stay undefeated. And find it they did in a 35-30 victory.

Leading the way was Thomas Castellanos, who again put up the kind of phenomenal offensive numbers Gators fans have come to expect from the junior quarterback. He completed 16-of-26 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 166 yards and another score on 22 carries as the Gators rallied to slip past the Bearcats (1-3).