New Journal-Herald observing first anniversary

By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

In a year filled with uncertainty from the church house to the White House, employees of the Waycross Journal-Herald are thankful to have jobs and to be able to continue to provide news service to the people of Waycross, Ware County, and beyond.

It’s been a full year since employees at 400 Isabella Street were summoned together and told Monday, September 30, 2019, would be the last day of the popular daily newspaper’s press run.

On Sept. 27, 2019, then-publisher Roger Williams announced with a broken heart that his family’s newspaper would cease operations.

On Monday, Sept. 30, the blazing headline at the top of the front page read “STOP THE PRESSES!”