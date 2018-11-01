WAYCROSS — Nell Britt Oglesby, 90, passed away Friday morning, May 14, 2021, at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness. Mrs. Oglesby was born in Rochelle, Ga., to the late William Otis Britt and Sallie Mae Maxwell Britt. She was formerly employed with Big Star Grocery Store, Colonial Grocery Store, and Harvey’s Supermarket. She also was a member of Bible Heritage Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Oglesby was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Virgil Oglesby, Sr; a son, James Wade Oglesby, Sr.; and a sister, Vertie Lee Highsmith. She is survived by a daughter, Denise Oglesby Mann (Jeff) of Sylvester, Ga.; three sons, Edward V. Oglesby, Jr. (Marianne) of Hinesville, Jeffrey M. Oglesby (Sheila) of Dunn, North Carolina, and Alan Lee Oglesby (Niki) of Blackshear; nine grandchildren, Eddie Glass, Jonathan Glass, Victoria Peterson, James Wade Oglesby, Jr., Missy Oglesby, Brandon Oglesby, Whitney Glover, Joshua Mann, and Summer Mann; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Ruby Cribb (Joseph) of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held Sunday, May 16, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service was held Monday, May 17, at Greenlawn Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.