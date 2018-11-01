WAYCROSS — Nathaniel Cole Murray, 38, of Waycross died Saturday evening, June 13, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross. Murray was born in Waycross and lived here all of his life. He worked for Master Plumbing Company. He loved all types of racing. Murray was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Taylor Murray; paternal grandparents, Archie Leon Murray Sr., and Evelyn Fulford; maternal grandparent, Ester Lee, and Grace Taylor; paternal great-grandparents, Ira Wilson, Fannie Smith Murray, George, and Maude Booth Cox. Survivors include his father and stepmother, Leon and Abbie Murray Jr.; one brother, Archie W. Murray (Lateariona), of Las Vegas, North Carolina; one sister, Cheyenne Murray, of Waynesville, Georgia; one niece, Emma Murray; one stepsister, Misty McTier and her husband, Norman, of Waycross; two stepbrothers, Robert Bennett, of Waycross, and George White, of Hinesville, Georgia; three aunts, Linda Strickland (Forrest), of Blackshear, Rita Murray (Homer), of Blackshear, Debbie Murray, of Waycross; numerous cousins and other relatives. A memorial service was held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Cox and the Rev. Tyler Hayes officiating. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.