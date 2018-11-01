BYRON, Ga. — Nancy McCray Stanbery-Kellam, 59, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Mrs. Stanbery-Kellan was born in Salem, Oregon, and raised in Ohio. She received a Bachelors Degree in gerontology from Lourdes College in Ohio and received her Master’s Degree in library science from Clarion University in Pennsylvania. Mrs. Stanbery-Kellan spent her adult life working in public libraries in Waycross and Gwinnett County Georgia. Nancy was well-respected and visionary in her field. She retired as the Executive Director of Gwinnett County Public Library and was a member of Leadership Gwinnett along with the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mrs. Stanbery- Kellan had a great love of animals, gardening, and reading. She was gifted with an exceptional ability to write and making people laugh with her witty kindness. Mrs. Stanbery-Kellan was preceded in death by her parents, George William Stanbery and Nancy Hamilton Stanbery. Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Jim Kellam; children, Amanda Schade (Andrew) and James Kellam; grandchildren, Marcus and Lexi; sisters, Gilda E. Stanbery and Lee Stanbery Insley (Mark); nieces and nephews; Taylor Cotney, Kylee Ervin Chen (Sien), Joe Insley, Cole Ervin (Jessica), Rachel Insley; great-nephew, Charleston Chen, and her beloved dog, Lily. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements.