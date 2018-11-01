BLACKSHEAR — Mrs. Nancy Lee Johnson Brantley, age 77, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday afternoon, February 28, 2021, at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer. Born January 4, 1944, in Patterson, Mrs. Brantley was a daughter of the late George and Bertha Mae Manning Johnson. She lived most of her life in Pierce County and was a 1962 graduate of Patterson High School. Mrs. Brantley had worked at Belk’s in the cosmetology department and in the office of Dixon and McIntosh Plumbing and Electrical but was a housewife for many years. A member of Abundant Life Christian Center in Blackshear, she was a devout Christian. Mrs. Brantley was also a member of the Gideon Auxiliary and will be remembered for her devoted love for her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Barbara Brantley Sceals, Catherine and Pate Murray, Jerry and Ernie Reeves, Charlane and Bobby Bradbury, and Bunny Smith. Survivors include her husband, Barney Lamar Brantley of Blackshear; children, Alton Derrell Dixon (wife Lori) and Jennifer King (husband Randy), both of Blackshear, Lance Lamar Brantley (wife Monica) of Waycross, Amy Lee (husband Michael) of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, Justin Dixon (wife LeAnne), Brian Dixon (wife Allie), Brandi Wingate (husband Chris), Austin King, Blake Brantley, Cole Brantley, Maegan Lee, and Brandon Lee; great-grandchildren, Mollie Kate Dixon, Brooke Dixon, Reed Dixon, Addi Dixon, Brielle Wingate and Axton Wingate; her siblings, Marion Dixon, Carolyn Anderson, Jonette and Winton Taylor, Bertie and Travis Dixon, Shirley and Phil Douglas, Barbara and Ted Clark, Terry and Cheryl Johnson, and Eddie and JoAnn Courson; her brothers- in-law and sisters-inlaw, Billy and Doris Brantley, Jimmy and Joyce Brantley, Curtis and Peggy Brantley, Dan and Gloria Jordan, Ricky and Martha Brantley, Ronny and Teressa Kimbrell, L.M. Sceals, and Emel Smith; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside funeral service will take place at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Waycross with the Rev. Mike Jones and Elder Travis Dixon officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to GHC Hospice Foundation, PO Box 15665, Savannah, Georgia, 31416 or at https://ghchospice.com/donations/ Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.