Nahunta Man Injured In One-Vehicle Wreck

A 20-year-old Nahunta man was hurt in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday afternoon at 2:40 on Browntown Road in Brantley County, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Dakota Lee Moore was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 in a southerly direction when it drifted onto the west shoulder and went out of control. The pickup truck was all over the road as Moore unsuccessfully tried to regain control, careening from one side of the road to the other. Eventually it wound up spinning off onto the east shoulder, hitting a fence, a utility pole and a tree.

Moore was transported for treatment to a Brunswick hospital.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Sherman McClain investigated the accident.