MACON — Myrtice Louise Corbitt Howard, 100, passed away Monday afternoon, April 19, 2021, at Zebulon Park Health and Rehabilitation in Macon. She was born January 8, 1921, in Ware County to the late Ira Corbitt and Pearl Herrin Corbitt. A homemaker most of her life, Mrs. Howard was formerly employed by Memorial Hospital in Waycross, and she was a member of Crawford Street Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Arson Howard. Survivors include her two children, JoAnn Howard Rowell (late husband Bobby) of Baldwin, Georgia, and Kenny Michael Howard (wife Jan G.) of Macon; six grandchildren, Sonya Baker, Robert Rowell (Staci), Joey Howard (Anne), Mandy Starkweather, Mac McLane and Kelly Gilbert (Blake); 10 great-grandchildren, Jordan and Jared Baker, Cooper, and Taylor Howard, Ann and Emily Rowell, Chris and Chelsea Starkweather, Laney and Kendall Gilbert; great-great-grandchild, Solara Sexton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Blackshear. The family received friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or by viewing the funeral service recording at musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.