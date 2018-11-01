‘Murder On Orient Express’ To Open New WACT Season

Auditions for the Waycross Area Community Theatre’s first show of the 2019-2020 season, “Murder on the Orient Express,” will be held Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 5-6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theater in downtown Waycross.

Performance dates are October 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 11 and 12. All shows will be performed at the Ritz.

The show is being directed by Kayla Dixon and Mamie Jackson and features a cast of five women and five men of various ages and a few smaller roles.

“Murder on the Orient Express” is the story of a lavish trip through Europe which quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. When an avalanche stops the Orient Express dead in its tracks, the world’s greatest detective — Hercule Poirot — arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again.

If you would like to audition for this well-known murder mystery, please plan to come to auditions and be prepared to read from the script. If you interested in participating but are unable to make it to auditions, please send us a message via Facebook and we will try to accommodate you.