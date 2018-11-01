WAYCROSS — Mrs. Ferrell Tillman, 97, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2020, at her residence in Waycross following an extended illness. Mrs. Tillman was born in the rural area of Ware County, which she affectionately reminisced about, called Hog Creek. Being 97 years old, her life spanned many decades and she saw a plethora of changes. She enjoyed talking to younger family members about riding her mule, Emmer, to the mailbox, going into town in the horse-drawn carriage, and later riding in her dad’s Model-T. As a young girl, Mrs. Tillman enjoyed meeting others at a neighborhood peanut boil and enjoying ice-cold, homemade lemonade served from a barrel. Mrs. Tillman, along with her husband, spent several years as owner-operator of a family grocery store, Tillman’s Grocery. It was located in Dixie Union where they raised their children. They also had a seed and feed store. Mrs. Tillman was proud of each of her children, but really enjoyed being a grandmother affectionately known as “Mama Ferrell” or “Feffie.” She had five grandchildren born around the same time. She was very creative in making accommodations for them all to spend the night with her at the same time with pallets placed all over the floors! Her children remember her as a traditional, Southern cook whose Sunday meals were exceptional and drew the family to gather around the table. Attending church at Rome Primitive Baptist Church became more and more important to Mrs. Tillman. The gospel singing at the church meant a lot to her and one of her favorite hymns was Amazing Grace. The annual meeting held in October was indeed a big day where congregations from other churches joined them for services followed by a meal. Mrs. Tillman prepared every dish known to a southern cook. The dishes were packed in ice coolers and delivered to the church. She alone had enough food to feed the church even though others brought food as well. Just as for her meals at home, Mrs. Tillman planned for more than enough! Her hobbies centered around being outdoors and creating a nice yard. She loved to rake leaves and plant marigolds and red salvia that provided color around the pecan trees. She watched nature from her back porch in her favorite rocking chair. Mrs. Tillman never left the house without her makeup on and dressed well including her oversized sunglasses that earned her the nickname of Miss Hollywood. Joey and Ricky applied her makeup under her instructions while holding her mirror. They would load up in his truck for their usual rounds of the DQ or Wendy’s for lunch. Mrs. Tillman loved to sit in parking lots to eat and people watch. Then it was to ride the back roads of Dixie Union and Bickley where she grew up, married, and raised a family. Her daughter, Wanda, King worked in her yard, cutting grass, planting flowers, and decorating for every holiday. The children made a promise she would not go to a nursing home. A promise that was kept. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of Hospice Satilla who provided excellent care to Mrs. Tillman and her family. Please remember the family in the coming days as they adjust to life without their mom. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Mitchell Tillman; a grandson, Dr. Scott L. Carter; and five siblings, Twyman Smith, Hollis Smith, Reavis Smith, Willa Mae Smith Combs, and Dalton Smith. Mrs. Tillman is survived by two daughters, Wanda Carter (Donny Sr.) of Waycross and Sandra Morgan of Statesboro; three sons, Joe Tillman (Martha) of Waycross, Ricky Tillman of St. Marys, and Randy Keith Tillman (Rhonda) of Forsyth; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives; and a special aunt, Lois Raynor. A private graveside service was held Saturday, December 12, at the Rome Cemetery in Dixie Union. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.