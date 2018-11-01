Movie to shoot at city, county locations

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

Hollywood is coming to Waycross and Ware County.

A handful of scenes from the movie, “Wash Me in the River” will be filmed locally early next month, according to Randall Emmett, co-founder and chairman of Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films. The film’s director said the actors and crew will be in the area about a week, including three days of shooting in the city and elsewhere in Ware County along with one location in Douglas.

“We’re really excited to be coming,” Emmett said in a telephone interview Friday afternoon (January 16) from Puerto Rico where the film is shooting now. “The script is set in Georgia in a small town.”

Emmett and some members of the production team took a day away from shooting in and around Columbus (Ga.) to visit the area early last month and departed with a new location for some of the scenes in the film headlined by Robert DiNiero, John Malkovich and Jack Houston.

“We drove through town and what we saw was the way the script was supposed to be,” Emmett said. “We needed a small-town feel. There’s a lot of character there — much more than we ever knew or expected.”