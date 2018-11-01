Movie crew here to film next week

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

Who knew a seminar on cosmetics a few years ago would someday lead to scenes of a movie being filmed in and around Waycross and Ware County.

City resident Jamie McQuaig was always hopeful after meeting producer-director Randall Emmett through her association with Emmett’s fiancé, actress Lala Kent.

“I brought (Kent) in for a makeup tutorial five or six years ago,” Mc-Quaig said. “I told Randall then that Waycross would be a perfect place to film if he ever needed a small town.”

That need arose late last fall at the start of filming of “Wash Me in the River” that Randall is directing and his company, Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films, is producing. Now, a little more than three months after viewing photos and videos supplied by McQuaig and visiting the area with his crew, Emmett will be in Waycross next week to film a handful of scenes for the movie.

Robert DeNiro, John Malkovich and Jack Houston headline the film about a recovering opioid addict who seeks revenge on the dealers he thinks are responsible for selling the drugs that resulted in his fiancé’s death. On his trail of death are two law enforcement officers.

Waycross is excited to have the exposure.

“One writer said, ‘When preparation meets opportunity, success is inevitable,’ ” Waycross Mayor Michael-Angelo James said. “We’ve been preparing our city for moments like this for quite some time. After a hiatus of nearly 60 years, since this caliber of filming has been done, we’re excited to see our city given an opportunity to be featured.