Mother Inez B. Robinson Studivent

WAYCROSS — Inez B. Robinson Studivent transitioned from labor to reward Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Satilla Memorial Health surrounded by her family. Born in Telmore, Georgia (Ware County), on January 22, 1919, Mrs. Studivent’s parents were Robert James Robinson, Sr. and Letha Brinkley Robinson. After the death of her mother, she became one of 10 siblings, by her father’s second marriage. Her siblings were Robert Jr., Moses, Louetta, Richard Charles, Edward, Evelin, Fermon, Rutha, and Rosetta. Mrs. Studivent accepted Christ at an early age and joined Oak Grove Baptist Church in Telmore. She attended the schools of Telmore and Waycross, graduating from Center High School as valedictorian of her class. Mrs. Studivent became a graduate of Sunlight Beauty School of Cosmetology. After practicing for a period of time, she left for San Diego, California, where she joined the love of her life, Columbus Studivent. They were joined in holy matrimony on May 5, 1942. As a sailor’s wife, Mrs. Studivent traveled and lived in many places, including San Diego, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Jacksonville, Florida, where she became a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked in several medical facilities. She also came to Waycross to nurse her 102-year-old father until his demise. While in Jacksonville, Mrs. Studivent was active in several social and religious activities and organizations. She was an active member of Mt. Ararat Baptist Church. After the death of her husband, Mrs. Studivent moved back to Waycross in 1990 and reunited with her former church, Macedonia Missionary Baptist and became active in many ministries. She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings. Mrs. Studivent leaves to cherish her memory three loving sisters, Evelyn Robinson, Rutha Mae Jones and Rosetta Robinson, all of Waycross; six nephews, Charles Jones, Jr. of Augusta, Cleveland Moore, Rodney Jones, Luther Jones and Everett Robinson, all of Waycross, and Richard Robinson, Jr. of Americus; 10 nieces, Leatha Jones of Alexandria, Virginia, Clara Briant of Hinesville, Darlene Robinson, Willease Gibson, Charlotte Spears, and Luedean Willis, all of Waycross, Blondell Sims of Columbia, South Carolina, Shelia Jones of Savannah, Carmen Henderson and Cynthia Knight of Maryland; one sister-in-law, Lillie Mae Robinson of Waycross; 37 grand nephews and nieces; goddaughter Geneva Gibbs of Waycross; numerous cousins, play-grands, Minister Penelope Taylor and Joann R. Skull, both of Waycross; and loving and compassionate friends. A homegoing celebration was held Saturday, December 26, at Macedonia Baptist front exterior with the Rev. Fer-Rell Malone, Sr. officiating. Fluker Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.