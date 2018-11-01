Morning Wreck Snarls Traffic

Waycross Police Officer Jahlil Gage (top photo) interviews a driver involved in a two-vehicle crash on City Boulevard this morning. Luckily, police said, no one was badly hurt in the accident that occurred around 8 o’clock in front of Michael’s Deli and the VA Clinic. Waycross Firefighter Jason Moye (bottom photo) surveys the damage to the two vehicles involved. A large crew of Waycross police and several Waycross Fire Department personnel were busy investigating the crash and directing traffic around the scene. Police said no one was seriously injured. A sport utility vehicle was flipped upside down and the air bags inside were all activated by the crash. The other car, a compact sedan, had front-end damage. Details and names of those involved were not available.