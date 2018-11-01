PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Montine Harvey Ryle Hines, 90, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Jacksonville after a short illness. She was born in Waycross to the late Archie Columbus Harvey and Amy Strickland Harvey Lucas. In 1947, she was the Miss Spirits of Turpentine Beauty Queen. She attended Valdosta State College and lived in Waycross for most of her life where she was a licensed Real Estate Agent. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she was a Bible study teacher. Mrs. Hines was a member of the Cherokee Garden Club, Waycross Service League, Okefenokee Golf Club, Holly Interest Club, and was active in numerous bridge clubs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband in 2000, William P. Ryle, after her husband’s death she married, Addison H. Hines, and the couple lived in Macon until Mr. Hines’ death in 2010. Since 2010 she lived in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where she could be close to her family. Also preceding her in death is one brother, Archie Columbus Harvey, one sister, Margaret Harvey Miller, and a son-in-law, Gordon George. Survivors include three daughters, Cathy Caldwell (husband, Michael), of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Amy George, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, and Kelly Barber (husband, David), of Jacksonville Beach, Florida; 12 grandchildren, Jim Eddings (wife, Caroline), of Ponte Vedra, Florida, Laurie Sherrill (husband, Glenn), of Jacksonville, Florida, Ryle Eddings, of Morocco, Todd Eddings (wife, Bing), of Ponte Vedra, Florida, Stephanie Domanik (husband, Dan), of Acworth, Georgia, Stacie Wilkinson (husband, Chris), of Jacksonville, Florida, Joseph W. Starr Jr., of Jacksonville, Florida, Jamison George, of Jacksonville, Florida, Jenna George, of Jacksonville, Florida, Bryant Barber (wife, Kelsey), of Atlanta, Kelsey Barber, of San Francisco, California, Brendon Barber, of Atlanta; six greatgrandchildren, Daniel Domanik, Michael Domanik, Christian Eddings, Harper Eddings, Oliver Wilkinson and Adalyn Wilkinson; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A private family graveside service was held Thursday, April 23, at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feeding Northeast Florida, https://www.feedingnefl. org/ or 1116 Edgewood Avenue N. D/E, Jacksonville, Florida, 32254. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.