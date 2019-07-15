Monday July 15, 2019

Liberals Label Trump’s Tweets Racist, Divisive

WASHINGTON (AP) — Starkly injecting race into his criticism of liberal Democrats, President Donald Trump said four congresswomen of color should go back to the “broken and crime infested” countries they came from, ignoring the fact that all of the women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S. His attack drew a searing condemnation from Democrats who labeled the remarks racist and breathtakingly divisive.