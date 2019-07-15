Monday July 15, 2019

Liberals Label Trump’s Tweets Racist, Divisive

WASHINGTON (AP) — Starkly injecting race into his criticism of liberal Democrats, President Donald Trump said four congresswomen of color should go back to the “broken and crime infested” countries they came from, ignoring the fact that all of the women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S. His attack drew a searing condemnation from Democrats who labeled the remarks racist and breathtakingly divisive.

Above are today's Newspaper Headlines
For the Full Paper you will need a subscription to our paper below. Scroll down the page to see if you're logged in
IF YOU ARE IT WILL SAY SO

LOG IN

Our PAST 2 WEEKS paper  for paid subscriptions

BROWSE HERE

Are you looking for a NEW SUBSCRIPTION 

It's real simple now, you can even subscribe online, just follow the link below

SUBSCRIPTION DETAILS

Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online

Have you considered advertising here, you should we have over 9,000 subscribers and nearly 6,000 followers on FACEBOOK.

ADVERTISING OPPORTUNITES

468