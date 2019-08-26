Monday August 26, 2019

Trump: U.S., China Trade Talks Are To ‘Get Serious’
BIARRITZ, France (AP) — President Donald Trump, under pressure to scale back a U.S.-China trade war partly blamed for a global economic slowdown, claimed Monday that the two sides will begin serious negotiations soon.
