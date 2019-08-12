Monday August 12, 2019

‘Dancing’ Windfall Totals $188,026!!

By MYRA THRIFT, Staff Writer Swag, glitz and glamour, jeans and boots, cut-offs and black sequined tops, “beast”ly costumes and elegant swaying white dresses graced the stage of Ware County Middle School’s spacious auditorium Saturday during the sixth annual “Dancing with the Southern Stars” fundraiser held to generate operating capital for the Magnolia House Shelter for Abused Persons and for Hospice Satilla.