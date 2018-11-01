Molestation Of A Child Investigate

A Waycross man has been arrested and charged with numerous counts of aggravated child molestation and statutory rape following an investigation by the Ware County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Department, said Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Timothy James Haddock, 28, of the 1700 block of Prescott Street, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with four counts of statutory rape and five counts of aggravated child molestation involving a juvenile girl, said Skerratt.

The alleged incidents started in May and continued into the month of June, all happening about 3 miles south of the city limits in the county’s jurisdiction, said Skerratt.

On Monday, the accusations were reported to the Ware County Sheriff’s Office concerning repeated contact with the victim, said Skerratt. A statement from the victim was taken and Haddock was brought in for questioning, said Skerratt.

“Detective Freddie Henderson obtained a full confession from Haddock and arrest warrants were secured,” said Skerratt. “On Wednesday, he was taken before Magistrate Charles Brown for a first appearance hearing and was ordered held without bond.”

Skerratt said a second court hearing was to take place today regarding remaining counts on the warrants.

Haddock remains in the Ware County jail.

By mutual consent of local law enforcement, Satilla Advocacy Services and local news media, details about certain crimes are not divulged to honor the privacy of victims.