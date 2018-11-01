Mixon captures 162-lb. weight class at state

Staff Report
MACON — Ware County junior Caitlyn Mixon captured the first individual title for the Lady Gators’ program at the two-day, all-classification state tournament at the Macon Centreplex.
Mixon pinned four of her five opponents en route the 162-lb. weight division title, which consisted of 19 wrestlers from across the state. The 162-pound weight class was up for grabs following the graduation of Hiram’s two-time champion Heaven Byrd.
Mixon, who went undefeated during the season, pinned Oglethorpe County’s Kayleigh Hilley at 1:08 in the first period of the championship match Thursday night, February 11.
The WCHS lady grappler opened the tournament with a pin (one minute) of Wheeler’s Shania McKellop. That was followed by a pin (3:01) of Hillgrove’s Sarai Sanders.
Mixon recorded a 13-5 major decision of East Hall’s Alivia Myers in the quarterfinals. She pinned (3:21) Carrollton’s Mia Ojuro in the semifinals. The all-classification GHSA girls’ state traditional tournament is in its third year of existence. There are 10 weight classifications (102 lbs., 112, 122, 132, 142, 152, 162, 172, 197 and 225).
