WAYCROSS — Miriam Bufford Proveaux, 86, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness. She was born in Wilkes County, Georgia, to the late Sam Anthony Bufford and Ruth Amason Bufford. Proveaux received her education at the University of Michigan and at Valdosta State University where she graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. degree in education and received two masters degrees, one in learning disabilities, the other in counseling. She obtained her L-5 certification for director of special education also from Valdosta State. Proveaux is a member of Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society, Alpha Chi National Honor Society and the Georgia Counselors Association. She moved to Waycross from Athens, Georgia, in 1956 and began her career at the Harrell Educational Center the first year it was established in Ware County. She served as coordinator in the early childhood handicapped program for the six-county area when kindergarten was first founded. The program was presented to the National Council for Exceptional Children’s meeting in New York as a model program. She also served as the first full-time hospital homebound teacher for Ware County Schools. Proveaux worked as a classroom facilitator for second grades in Ware County and taught L.D. classes and interrelated classes. She also worked as a system-wide educational evaluator and director of special education for Ware County. She was a counselor at Ware County Junior High School, Ware County Senior High School and Ware Magnet School. As an active member of First Baptist Church in Waycross, Proveaux previously served on a number of committees which included personnel finance, Jolly Friends, and bereavement. She also sang in the choir, taught Sunday school in the children’s department, and went on several mission trips. Proveaux served on the board of the Mary Street Mission and the Waycross College Foundation. She was active with the crippled children’s clinic and a former member of the Way- Obituaries cross Woman’s Club, Garden Club, Civic Music Association, and Satilla Regional Medical Center Auxiliary. She was a current member of the Okefenokee Heritage Center and Ware County Retired Educators. In her spare time, Proveaux enjoyed playing bridge, reading and playing piano for Curtis to sing. Most of all, she loved and enjoyed her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis L. Proveaux, five brothers and two sisters. She is survived by two sons, Sanford Proveaux (Donna), of Dadeville, Alabama, and Harlan Proveaux (Kim), of Newnan, Georgia; two grandchildren, Zachary Proveaux and Matthew Proveaux; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held Saturday, March 28, at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her honor to the Bereavement Committee at First Baptist Church, 702 Elizabeth St., Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.