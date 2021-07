WAYCROSS — Minnie L. Cooper, a resident of Waycross, passed away June 25, 2021. A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Church of Christ Written In Heaven, 617 Blackwell Street, Waycross. Ms. Cooper’s remains will rest for visitation of family and friends Friday, July 2, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at the church. Interment will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Waycross. Arrangements entrusted to Mixon Town Chapel of Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.