WAYCROSS — Mildred Leona Griffin, 88, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Harborview Satilla Nursing Home after an extended illness. She was a native of and lived most of her life in Waycross as a homemaker and member of Swamp Road Baptist Church. Mrs. Griffin was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey Carter and Emma Cox Carter, her husband, Burie M. Griffin, two sons, Randy and Jack Tatum, and two daughters, Mary and Marie Tatum. Survivors include two daughters, Virginia C. Thomas, of Waycross, and Hazel Tatum Wade, of Blackshear; one son, Dewey P. Griffin (Karen), of Blackshear; step-children, Judy Griffin McDonald and Michael Griffin, both of Brantley County; one sister, Catherine Fales, of Waycross; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at Swamp Road Baptist Church Cemetery. The service was live-streamed to the Music Funeral Home YouTube Channel. The link is provided on Mrs. Griffin’s Tribute Wall. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.