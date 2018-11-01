KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Michael “Sean” Simpson, 47, of Knoxville, Tennessee, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born in Waycross to Clarence Howard Simpson and Susan Lairsey. He attended Ware County High School and Paul Anderson Youth Home. Sean had an affinity for cars and was naturally gifted at working on anything with an engine. He was an ASE Master Technician, earning numerous certifications and awards in the automotive repair industry. He worked as a machinist at CSX and as a long-haul truck driver for Swift. He loved watching college football, especially the University of Georgia Bulldogs. He was a dog lover, avid drag racer in his younger days, an expert at fixing and rebuilding cars, and enjoyed riding four-wheelers and fishing with his kids. He is survived by his children, daughter, Caroline, and son, Taylor, both of Knoxville, Tennessee; his mother, Susan Lairsey Bates, of Waycross; brothers, Thomas (Heidi) Simpson, of Waycross, Justin (Mindy) Pearson, of Waycross; fiancé, Kathy Mynatt, of Knoxville; grandfather, C.H. Simpson, of Waycross; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Clarence Howard Simpson, grandparents, Wilcox and Lois Lairsey, and grandmother, Ruth Simpson. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, July 5, at Waters Cemetery in Blackshear. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Paul Anderson Youth Home in Vidalia, Georgia. Arrangements are by Miles-Odum Funeral Home, Waycross.