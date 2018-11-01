Meth Suspects Arrested After A Citizen’s Tip

A traffic stop following a report of suspicious activity in a parked car led to the arrest of two Waynesville people Tuesday night, Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal said.

Caren Marie Samples, 50, and William Preston Samples, 51, both of Baker’s Loop Road in Waynesville, were charged with possession of methamphetamine, Royal said.

Deputies received a report of possible drug activity in a car parked in the lot of the old Payless Shoe Store, Royal said.

He said Detective Sgt. Robert Wise of the Ware Drug Unit, Det. Jay Griffin and K9 Handler Zabrae Williams were dispatched to the location for surveillance of the 2004 Toyota Corolla.

While at the site, Royal said, the occupants exited the car, went to the trunk, moved some articles around and returned to the interior of the car. After a short while, the car departed the parking lot onto Memorial Drive, proceeding to Hatcher Point Mall Road, Royal said.

Officers noticed the rear window of the car looked as if it had been knocked out or broken and covered with a tarp, Royal said. The vehicle was pulled over for obstruction of a rear window and the driver, Caren Samples, was asked if there was anything illegal in vehicle. After she said there wasn’t, the K9 officer was deployed and a bag inside the car that contained crystal-like substance was found in the middle console.

The contents of the bag field-tested positive for methamphetimine.

The suspects were taken into custody and booked into the Ware County jail, Royal said. The contents were sent to the state crime lab for further analysis.