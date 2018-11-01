Meth, ‘Blunt’ And ‘Roaches’ Found In Truck

An arrest for felony drugs possession (meth) and misdemeanor marijuana possession (of less than one ounce) was effected Sunday evening, said Ware Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

He said a Ware deputy was checking out a “suspicious vehicle” call on Ga. 158 Sunday at 8:11 p.m. when he made contact with the driver of a Ford F-350 and smelled the odors of both green marijuana and burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Deputy Michael Patterson interviewed the driver, Joseph Henry Troupe, 31, of Douglas, who at first said there was nothing illegal in the truck, Skerratt said. After then begging Patterson to not search the vehicle, Troupe was told that probable cause existed and that Patterson would indeed be searching the truck, he said.

Skerratt said Patterson put Troupe in wrist restraints and conducted a search finding a quantity of meth in a small white bag. He said the deputy also discovered a marijuana “blunt” and couple of “roaches.”

Patterson transported the suspect to the Ware County jail for booking, Skerratt said.