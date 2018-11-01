Mershon Tractor Co. Theft Suspect Caught In Irwin Co.

BLACKSHEAR — A man on the run for several weeks and wanted on felony theft and residential burglary charges in Pierce County has been captured and is in the Pierce County jail, said Sheriff Ramsey Bennett.

Johnny Thrift was found hiding in Irwin County, said Bennett.

“The Irwin County sheriff and his deputies were nice enough to wrangle him up and he is now in the jail in Pierce County,” said Bennett. “You can always run but you cannot hide from the long arm of the law.”

Thrift is charged with the felony theft by taking of two utility vehicles at Mershon Tractor Co. on Feb. 25 and a burglary and theft of numerous items at a residence on Guest Road in Pierce County the same day, said Bennett.

Another suspect, Cecil Dustin Hannah, was previously arrested in the case and warrants had been authorized for Thrift’s arrest since the crimes, Bennett said.

“The two are being charged with the theft of two John Deere Gators from Mershon Tractor Co. on Feb. 25 and the burglary and theft of numerous items at a residence on Guest Road on the same day, including 15 guns, a Husqvarna Zero Turn lawn mower, several riding four-wheel vehicles including a Polaris Ranger 1000, a Polaris Razor 570, a Sportsman 450, a Down-to-Earth utility trailer and possibly other items,” said Bennett. “I can say I am ‘doing good’ now that we have Mr. Thrift in custody and with his arrest, this takes care of this case.”

When the owner of the residence returned home about 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, he encountered Hannah and Thrift and tried to follow them in a car but one of them fired shots at him, Bennett said, so he backed off.

“The man was not hit by the gunfire,” said Bennett.

Bennett said he is grateful for assistance from all of the Pierce County detectives and deputies, Bacon County authorities, Alma Police officers, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and the Irwin County sheriff and his officers.