Mershon Man Has 9.1 Ounces Of Meth In Car At Traffic Stop

A Mershon man was arrested Saturday and charged with felony possession of drugs after a Ware County deputy made a traffic stop west of Waycross for having inoperable brake lights on his vehicle, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Sherman Leon Broady, 38, of Lowman Road, Mershon, was taken into custody about 10:43 p.m. and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, seat belt violation and having no operating brake lights on his 2007 Ford Crown Victoria, said Royal.

He said Broady tried to run away on foot but was quickly chased down and apprehended.

Deputy Jeff Nolan was patrolling in the area of the South Georgia Parkway and Georgia Highway 122 when he observed the vehicle without brake lights as Broady stopped at a stop sign. Royal said he interviewed the driver and smelled a chemical odor emanating from the car.

Broady was asked to step out of the vehicle while the officer patted him down. Royal said he found $717.25 in the man’s pocket, then saw a bookbag inside the vehicle. At that point he deployed his K-9 Miko and the animal gave a positive odor response.

The deputy then took the bookbag out and found inside it two clear zipper bags containing 9.1 ounces of methamphetamine.

“While Deputy Nolan was searching the bookbag, Broady broke and ran on foot, crossing the westbound and eastbound lanes of the South Georgia Parkway,” said Royal. “Another deputy arrived and they chased after Broady. He jumped a barbed wire fence and tore his clothes. Deputy Nolan was yelling at him to stop or he would release his dog. Broady ran about another 150 yards and finally stopped.”

The sheriff said Broady was taken into custody and handcuffed without further incident. He was booked into the Ware County jail where he remained this morning.

Deputies impounded the car and turned the money and drugs in to the evidence locker at the jail. The drugs tested positive for methamphetamine, Royal said.