UNDATED — Merry Christmas Edgar, 87, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, and Aunt passed away February 24, 2021. Born September 24, 1933, in Fitzgerald, Mrs. Edgar moved to Waycross at a young age. She graduated from Ware County High School. Mrs. Edgar was preceded in death by her parents, John L. Christmas, and Elizabeth Morgan Christmas, her brothers John Christmas, and Harald Christmas, her husband, Gary L. Edgar. She is survived by her children Rick Edgar (Carol), Lindy Malsky (Alex); grandchildren Matthew Edgar, Taylor Edgar, Emily E. Bari (Aymal), Shannon Murray (Geoff), Sam Martorella, Michael Puia, Tommy Hobbs, MerriAlice Hobbs; great-grandchildren Elsie Edgar, Gracelynn Murray, Nate Murray, Raffi Bari, Ella Bari. Mrs. Edgar had a long and successful career with (Southern Bell, AT&T), and was given an award for the youngest female manager in the Southeast Division in 1956. Her other loves were china painting, where she held the position of president in her group in Jacksonville, Florida. Gardening was her favorite pastime, and Mrs. Edgar enjoyed her friends in her garden circle. She will be missed by all who knew her. We will always cherish memories of her graciousness, kindness, and the ability to always have a cheerful outlook. One of those rare people who brought us JOY every time we saw her. Mrs. Edgar has left us a powerful example of how to live and care for others, how to endure, comfort, and triumph over life’s challenges. A graveside service was held Friday, March 5, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Waycross. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Advent Christian Village, P.O. Box 4305, Dowling Park, Florida, 32064. H.M. Patterson and Son, Canton Hill Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.