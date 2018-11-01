Men Wanted In Alma Are Arrested In Texas

ALMA — Three men wanted in Bacon County have been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Texas, said Alma Police Chief Cody Phillips.

Litarus Demond Brinson, Terrence Denell Brackins and Travis Dewayne Smith, all of Alma, were taken into custody on drug and gun charges near Waco, Texas, said Phillips. Brinson, Brackins and Smith also have pending drug and gun charges in Alma, said Phillips.

“This is teamwork,” Phillips said. “Officers with the CSU contacted the Southeast Georgia U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and worked together with the Waco-Lone Star U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force with information on the location of Brinson in Texas. The Waco-Lone Star U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located Brinson, Brackins and Smith and took them all into custody.”

Phillips said this morning the three are in jail in Texas and they will be extradited to Alma.

Brackins is also wanted in Georgia by the State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

The Alma-Bacon County Crime Suppression Unit, Alma Police Department and Bacon County Sheriff’s Office attempted to apprehend the wanted fugitive Brinson at a residence on 14th St. recently but Brinson managed to get away and was not apprehended at that time, said Phillips.

The CSU secured a search warrant for the residence and located illegal narcotics, several drug related items, a stolen gun and an undetermined amount of cash in the residence, said Phillips.

“The CSU has secured additional warrants on Brinson for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property (gun) and obstruction,” said Phillips.