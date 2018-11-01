Men Draw Long Jail Sentences

Cocaine Jury Trial Results In Twin ‘Guilty’ Verdicts

BLACKSHEAR — Two men were found guilty of trafficking in cocaine Tuesday in Pierce County Superior Court and both were sentenced to long prison terms, said Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright.

Judeah Williams, 24, of Blackshear, and Eric D’Sean Rawls, 47, of Waycross, were found guilty, Wright said. He said Williams was sentenced to 20 years (with 10 years to be served in prison) and a $200,000 fine. Rawls was sentenced to 30 years (with 15 years to be served in prison) and a $200,000 fine.

Chief Judge Dwayne Gillis presided, said Wright, and handed down the sentences after the jury returned guilty verdicts on both men.

On May 21, 2017, Officer Joey Daniels stopped a vehicle on U.S. 84 at Hurst Lane for failure to maintain a lane. Wright said he detected a strong odor of alcohol and searched the car where he found 82 grams of cocaine in the center console.

“Williams claimed ownership but after an investigation, it was determined Rawls was involved,” said Wright. “Evidence presented at trial showed that the 82 grams was 78 percent pure cocaine.”

Assistant District Attorney Melanie Brogden was in charge of the prosecution and Wright said she did a “superb job.” The case was investigated by Officer Joey Daniels, Lt. Jacob Royal and Major Robby Boatright.

“I am proud of my officers and the investigators and the court personnel,” said Wright. “I feel good about that. That 4 a.m. stop on the highway kept about $10,000 worth of cocaine from getting out onto our streets and being sold and resold in our community. I am very proud of my folks.”