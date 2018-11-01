Memorial Satilla Presents Hernia Seminar With Dr. Sigismund Lee

As part of Hernia Awareness Month, Memorial Satilla Health will present a seminar with general surgeon Dr. Sigismund Lee on the signs and symptoms of a hernia, along with the latest treatment options.

The event will take place on Tuesday, June 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the hospital’s annex cafetorium at 1800 Alice St.

A hernia occurs when an organ or tissue unnaturally protrudes through a tear or weakness in the body, often — but not always — in a weakened abdominal wall or in the groin area. It has been estimated that approximately 750,000 people in the U.S. seek treatment for hernias each year.

“While many people are somewhat familiar with hernias, experts believe that hundreds of thousands of people may suffer unnecessarily each year when surgery could vastly improve their lives,” said Lee. “That’s why we are trying to educate the community on the potential dangers of living with a hernia and why it’s best to seek treatment on the early end.”

According to Lee, not all hernias cause the telltale bulge that most people associate with the condition, and while men are most often impacted, women can get hernias as well.

They can be present from birth or secondary as a result of tissue weakness.

“Hernias can really put a damper on your lifestyle and that’s why it’s important for people to understand the risk factors, the dangers of ignoring the symptoms, and what you can do to regain your lifestyle,” said Lee.

For more information or to make a reservation for the seminar, call (912) 584-6201 or visit MemorialSatillaHealth.com/calendar