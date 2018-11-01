Memorial Satilla Health Residents Pass Boards

Memorial Satilla Health Senior Residents David M. Carstens, MD and Ashley D. Norman, MD passed their American Board of Family Medicine board certification exams.

On June 30, they will graduate from a three-year training program sponsored by the Medical College of Georgia/Augusta.

They completed year one of their training at that facility and completed their final two years of residency at Memorial Satilla Health.

“I’m very proud of Dr. Carstens and Dr. Norman passing the Family Medicine boards on their first attempt. Their hard work during clinical rotations and diligence studying for the exam has paid dividends,” said Dr. Brent Waters, president, medical staff, Memorial Satilla Health and program director, Satilla MCG Rural Residency Program. “This hard work will prepare them going forward to make a lasting contribution to the art of medicine.”

Dr. Norman and Dr. Carstens are graduates of Ross University School of Medicine. They were selected from approximately 15 other candidates who interviews at the program.

Originally from Jacksonville, Fla., Dr. Norman will be moving to Warner Robins where her husband will begin his residency training.

Dr. Carstens, a native of Miami Beach, Fla., will remain in the Waycross area to join a private practice group.