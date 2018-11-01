AXSON, Ga. — Melvin Ben Higgs, 102 years old, of Axson, Ga., passed away, Friday, April 9, 2021, at his home following an extended illness. A native of Waycross, Higgs was born November 22, 1918, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Elisha (Sarah Ann Bagley) Higgs. He farmed all his life and took great pride and joy in hunting and providing for his family, whom he deeply loved. Higgs was a member of Millwood Baptist Church and also attended Indian Mound Church. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of World War II. Higgs was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and three sisters, along with his wife, Mrs. Pearlie Mae Johns Higgs, one son, C.J. Higgs, and three grandsons, Joseph Nguyen, Carl Stalvey, and Wesley Higgs. Survivors include a son, Bruce Higgs, and wife, Annette, of Axson; three daughters, Sandra Ursrey and husband, Travis, of Axson, Janet Tindall and husband, Lawrence, of Axson, Melvine Stevens and husband, Donald, of Axson; a sister, Loretta Welch of Waycross; 13 grandchildren, 23 greatgrandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. The funeral was held Monday, April 12, at Millwood Baptist Church with the Rev. Clayton Davis and the Rev. Melvin Burch officiating. Interment followed in Little Utah Cemetery in Axson with military honors provided by a U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard from Albany, Georgia. Relihan Funeral Home in Pearson was in charge of the arrangements.