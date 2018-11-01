BRANTLEY COUNTY — Melinda Taylor Walker, 66, died Tuesday morning, January 5, 2021, at her residence in Brantley County following an extended illness. Mrs. Walker was born in Waycross, had made her home in Effingham County, but lived most of life in Ware and Brantley Counties. She was the wife of the late Jesse J. Walker Jr., and also was preceded in death by her parents, William Edward Taylor and Evelyn Wynelle “Nell” Bennett Grupposo, her stepfather Vincent “Vinnie” Grupposo, and an infant brother. Mrs. Walker graduated from Effingham High School in 1973. She is remembered as a great person who always had a contagious sense of humor. Mrs. Walker loved all of her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a caregiver with Garden View Retirement Assisted Living in Blackshear for several years before retiring in 2015. Mrs. Walker was a member of the Hoboken Alcoholic Anonymous Group and her family would like to recognize and express their heartfelt appreciation to them for the relationship they had with her and the support and impact they had on her during her recovery. The family also wishes to extend appreciation to Mrs. Walker’s hospice caregivers, Emilie King and Jessica O’Berry, for their love and care. Survivors include four children, Jamie Brazel (husband John) of Brantley County, Bill Crawford (wife Shauna) of Waycross, Jennifer Taylor-Pack of Guyton, Georgia, and Stacy Walker (wife Shannon) of Brantley County; eight grandchildren, Tori Walker, Jessie Walker, Trinity Davis, Matthew Davis, Bethany Crawford, Julia Brazel, Zane Crawford and Jaina Brazel; a great-grandson, Baylon Rooks; and dear friends Dwayne Pack of Guyton, and Gene Crawford of Waycross. Memorial donations may be sent to Georgia Hospice Care (GHC), 1908 Tebeau St., Waycross, 31501. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 9, at Thomas Cemetery with Minister Dwayne Pack officiating. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.