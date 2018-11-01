NICHOLLS, Ga. — May Jean O’Berry, 79, of Nicholls died Saturday morning, June 27, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a short illness. Jean was born in Homerville, Georgia, to the late Willie and Mary Spikes O’Berry and lived in the Ware County area all of her life. Miss O’Berry was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Willie Faye Rowell; five brothers, Johnny O’Berry, Dennis O’Berry, Ricky O’Berry, Ronnie O’Berry, and Junior O’Berry. Survivors include one sister, Christine Finch and husband James of Wausau, Florida; one brother, Ray O’Berry of Waycross; one brother-in-law, Allen Rowell of Nicholls; one sister-in-law, Lori O’Berry of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, (today) at Swamp Road Baptist Church Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.