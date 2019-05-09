May 9, 2019

Elmer L. Thompson Jr.

Elmer L. Thompson Jr., 78, died Wednesday morning (May 8, 2019) at the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus.

He was a native of Asheboro, N.C. and had been a resident of Baptist Village Retirement Communities in Waycross.

He worked for 25 years at Storey’s Furniture as a service and deliveryman. He served in the United States Navy and attended Whitehall Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Elmer L. Thompson Sr. and the late Lola Thompson. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Irene Perham, and his former wives, Martha Thompson, Clara L. Thompson, Lavada Royal Thompson and Doreen Thompson.

He is survived by his children, Kenny Thompson, of Waycross, Bobby L. Thompson (wife, Robbie), of Augusta, Linda A. Thompson, of Asheboro, N.C., B.L. Thompson, of Asheboro, N.C., Sheri Erickson, of Ironwood, Mich., Dori Trombley, of Ironwood, Mich., Jon Sweeney (wife, Sue), of Newport News, Va., Jane Wright (husband, Keith), of Waycross, Janet Pitts (husband, Rickey), of Blackshear, and Tommy Sweeney (wife, Pam), of Waycross; numerous grandchildren including Ronnie Thompson (wife, Jennifer), Angela Tayag (husband, Jonathan), Joshua Thompson (wife, Megan), Andrew Thompson and Kimberly Thompson; 16 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Faye Hodge and Carolyn Staley; a brother, Larry Thompson; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 at Music Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Berta Mae Thomas

II Corinthians 5:1 — “For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle we dissolved, we have a building of God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.”

It is with a sorrowful heart that Harrington Family Funeral Services announces the passing of Bertha Mae Thomas, affectionately known as “Turkey,” of Homerville.

She was born June 22, 1944 in Homerville to the late Burton Raymond and Lucy Belle Morris Raymond of Homerville.

God called her home Wednesday (May 1, 2019).

She accepted Christ as her Savior and was baptized at an early age. She attended Homerville United Methodist Church, as well as Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church of Homerville.

She matriculated through the Clinch County School System. She had a heart of gold and loved to help take care of others.

She loved her family and friends. She loved to fellowship and spend time with them. She also never hesitated to help anyone if they were in need.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie Thomas, her parents, and two granddaughters, Asia and Kayla Thomas, grandson, Dominique Rayson, three brothers, Paul Raymond, Albert Raymond and Owen Horne Sr., one sister, Ethel Mae Carter.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving and dedicated daughter, Bessie Lee Graper (Cornelius), of Albany, daughter, Brenda Thomas, Kissimmee, Fla.; loving sons, Ricky L. Thomas (Tarra), Chesapeake, Va., Jerome Core (Brunswick) and Lamar Raymond, Homerville; 13 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and caring friends.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Homerville United Methodist Church, 202 S. Church St., Homerville, with the Rev. Elvin J. Mallory, eulogist and Pastor Joseph Carter officiating.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.HarringtonFamilyFunerals.com

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Evelyn Scott High

“It’s the circle of life, and it moves us all, through despair and hope, through faith and love, till we find our place, on the path unwinding.”

It is with deep regret that the staff and management of Harrington Family Funeral Services announce the death of Evelyn Scott High, 91, of Waycross.

She was born Nov. 19, 1928 in Waycross to the late Mr. and Mrs. Scott, of Waycross. She transitioned from this walk of life on Tuesday (May 7, 2019).

She was a loving pastor’s wife as well as a “Faith Walker” and by faith, she overcame many obstacles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Hugh High, her parents, a son, Little Baby Boy High, and a great-granddaughter, Macy Broome.

She leaves to cherish her memories four children, Debbie High Parido, David High, Danny High and April High Green; 10 grandchildren, Kimberly Chesser, Angie Parido Joiner, Stacia High Hillis, Briana High Spence, Jason High, Brandon High, Adam High, Jonathan High, Nicolle Deyton and Allison Deyton; 25 great-grandchildren, Ashley Chesser, Lawson Stewart, Alexis-Shea Stewart, Jaden Hillis, Cole Hillis, Lyla Hillis, Luke Spence, Ethan Spence, Weston Spence, Savannah High, Jackson High, Justin High, Cassity High, Reese High, Grayson High, Braden High, Landon High, Lincoln High, Rowan High, Oliver High, Makenzy Broome, Jude Parker, James Parker, Jonah Parker, Raider Measimer.

A public viewing will be held today from 5 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Harrington Chapel.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.HarringtonFamilyFunerals.com

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Charles Lee Corbitt

Charles Lee Corbitt, 61, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday evening (May 8, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Hospital in Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Jackie Queen Austin

A celebration of life service for Jackie Queen Esther Davis-Austin, 74, of Folkston, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 18 Mt. Carmel St., in Folkston with the church pastor, the Rev. Antwon Nixon, offering words of comfort.

She was born Dec. 19, 1944 in Charlton County to the late Tommy Lee Davis Sr. and Hannah Littles Davis.

She was affectionately known by her family and friends as “Jack” and received her formal education from the Charlton County School System where she attended Bethune Elementary and High School. She worked as a housekeeper for several families in Folkston as well as being a Nanny. She loved her job and the children she raised.

She was very outspoken with a big heart and a beautiful smile. She met no strangers, she was a good cook and loved to feed anybody. Her pastime favorite was sports — she was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan, Jaguars fan and Le Bron James fan. She stood by her teams regardless of the season’s winnings and losses.

She accepted Christ as her personal savior and joined Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. She was a dedicated church member where she served on the usher ministry which she loved dearly as well as her pastor (the Rev. Nixon) and Mt. Carmel Church family. Her favorite motto was: There is a God above he knows and see’s all things.”

On Tuesday (April 30, 2019) at 1 a.m. she heard the Master’s voice gently whisper “come unto me thy good and faithful servant and I will give you rest.”

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by five siblings, Tommy Lee Davis Jr., Rufus Davis Sr., Wallace Davis, John L. Davis and Hannah Davis-Moore

Those left to cherish her memory include a loving and devoted husband, Warren Austin, of Folkston; a loving and caring daughter, Myra Renee Moore-Walker (Thomas), of Folkston; a loving sister, Barbara Ann Wade, of Valdosta; an aunt, Mary Lou Kelly, of Folkston; an uncle, Johnny C. Jordan (Lily Dale), of Folkston; a step-son, Everett Moore, of Savannah; a step-daughter, Sabrina Moore, of St. Augustine, Fla.; grandchildren, Shuamitia Moore, of St. Marys, Jimmy Lee Blazel Jr., of St. Augustine, Fla., Matias Dequan White-Walker, of Folkston; special cousins that were more like sisters, Susie Atwaters, of Folkston, Lily Robinson, of Jesup, Rosa Webb, of Boston, Mass; nieces, Kimberly Wade, of Atlanta, Donna Green, of Jacksonville, Fla., Diane Davis, of Camilla; nephews, Mayor Rufus Davis Jr., of Camilla, Stephen Moore, of Albany, Christopher Neal, of Atlanta, Pierre Davis, of Virginia Beach, Va.; god-daughter, Shirlene Haywood, of Folkston; god-son, Patrick James, of Folkston; other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Austin residence, 49 Boyd St., Folkston.

Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home 985 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Memorial Cemetery, Folkston.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home of Waycross.

Daniel Rodman Dell

A funeral for Daniel Rodman Dell, 54, of Waycross, took place Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church with the Rev. Thomas Williams officiating.

Burial followed in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Vivian Calhoun Crews

A funeral for Vivian Calhoun Crews was held Wednesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Miller, the Rev. Ben Glosson and Sarah Moody officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Curtis ‘Jabo’ M. White

A funeral for Curtis Mason “Jabo” White was held Wednesday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tommy James officiating.

Pallbearers were Joe White, Steve White, George White, Greg Lastinger and Judy White.

Burial followed in New Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery in Manor.

Military honors were provided by the honor guard of Fort Stewart Army Base.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.