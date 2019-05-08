May 8, 2019

Sharon Gale K. Pavey

Sharon Gale Kendrick Pavey, 72, of Waycross, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday (April 17, 2019) at Baptist Village Nursing Home.

She was born in Waycross to the late Hubert Winton Kendrick and Doris Estelle Smith Davis and made Waycross her home for most of her life.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Gilchrist Park for many years and she served in the church’s Clothes Closet Ministry, which she loved very much.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved son, Winton Eugene “Carl” Pavey, three brothers, Hubert Weston Kendrick, Jack Ewell Kendrick and James Winton Kendrick.

She is survived by her dear sisters, (twin) Charlotte Kendrick Mosley (husband, Jerry), of Jesup, Anita Woody Wolfe (husband, Robert), of Leeds, Ala.; many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and dear friends.

They will miss her deeply but their hearts are joyful that she is in the arms of Jesus and no longer in pain.

A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday (May 19, 2019) at 1:30 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church, 1622 Gibbs St., Waycross, Ga.

This service will also include a celebration of life for her son, Winton, who passed away on March 14, 2017.

Her request was to have both celebrations of life services together at her beloved church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Pastor Randy Carson, Calvary Baptist Church, Gilchrist Park, Chaplin Jimmy Howard, Baptist Village, Waycross, and Pastor Dale Bange, Grace Assembly of God, Jesup, will officiate the service.

The family would like to thank the staff at Baptist Village for the loving care provided to Sharon in her time of need and all of the relatives and friends that visited with her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to Calvary Baptist Church, 1622 Gibbs St., Waycross, Ga. 31503.

David Neil Boland

David Neil Boland, 63, passed away Saturday (May 4, 2019) at his residence in Blackshear.

He was born in Millen and lived in Waycross for many years having graduated from Ware County High School in 1975. He lived in Blackshear for the last 27 years and was formerly employed as a truck driver with Trucks Inc.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waycross.

He was a son of the late Robert Thomas “Tom” Boland Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy J. Boland, of Blackshear; a son, Justin David Boland (Olivia Williams), of Blackshear; a step-son, Brooks Smith, of Blackshear; two step-daughters, Addison Teabo and Raegan Teabo, both of Blackshear; his mother, Gladys W. Boland, of Waycross; a brother, Robert Thomas “Bob” Boland Jr. (Jeanie), of Hoboken; a sister, Linda Marie Boland Walker (Phillip), of White Oak; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Bertha Mae Thomas

II Corinthians 5:1 — “For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle we dissolved, we have a building of God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.”

It is with a sorrowful heart that Harrington Family Funeral Services announces the passing of Bertha Mae Thomas, affectionately known as “Turkey,” of Homerville.

She was born June 22, 1944, in Homerville, to late Burton Raymond and Lucy Belle Morris Raymond, of Homerville.

God called her home Wednesday (May 1, 2019).

She accepted Christ as her Savior and was baptized at an early age. She attended Homerville United Methodist Church, as well as Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church of Homerville.

She matriculated through the Clinch County School System. She had a heart of gold and loved to help take care of others.

She loved her family and friends. She loved to fellowship and spend time with them. She also never hesitated to help anyone if they were in need.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie Thomas, her parents, two granddaughters, Asia and Kayla Thomas, grandson, Dominique Rayson, three brothers Paul Raymond, Albert Raymond and Owen Horne Sr., and one sister, Ethel Mae Carter.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving and dedicated daughter, Bessie Lee Graper (Cornelius), of Albany; daughter, Brenda Thomas, of Kissimmee, Fla.; loving sons, Ricky L. Thomas (Tarra), of Chesapeake, Va., Jerome Core, of Brunswick, and Lamar Raymond, of Homerville; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and caring friends.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Homerville United Methodist Church, 202 S. Church St., Homerville, with the Rev. Elvin J. Mallory, eulogist and Pastor Joseph Carter officiating.

James Devin Burke

A funeral service for Mr. James Devin “J.D.” Burke was held Tuesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Nathan Burke officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Devin Burke, James Burke, Quan Grady, Cody Hilton, Wesley Strickland, James Trimble, Ashley Vaught and Christopher Vaught.

