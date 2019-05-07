May 7, 2019

James W. Taylor Sr.

James Witmer Taylor Sr., 86, of Waycross, died Monday morning (May 6, 2019) at his residence after a short illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Frank Louis Taylor Sr. and Sallie Mae Spell Taylor and lived here most of his life.

Dr. Taylor was a 1950 graduate of Waycross High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He attended Stetson University and graduated from the University of Georgia with his undergraduate degree.

Dr. Taylor also graduated from the Medical College in Augusta as a general practioner.

He worked in Waycross for three years with Dr. Floyd Davis in family medicine and followed with his residency in ophthalmology at the University of South Carolina in Charleston, Storm Eye Institute.

Following his residency he moved back to Waycross where he was in private practice until 2003 when he retired.

Dr. Taylor was a member of Scottish Rite, Frank C. Folks Masonic Lodge, Lions Club and several other community organizations. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, John Wesley Sunday School Class and served on several committees in the church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Frank L. Taylor Jr., and one sister, Saralyn Patricia Taylor Young.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Roselyn Tobias Taylor, of Waycross; two children, James Taylor Jr. (wife, Krystin) of Monroe, and Lynn Rivers (husband, James), of Waycross; three grandchildren, Liberty Taylor, of Monroe, Jim Rivers IV, (fiancée, Megan Grant), of Greensboro, N.C., Christina Rivers, of Jacksonville, Fla.; great-grandson, Landon Walker; one brother, Joe Roger Taylor (friend, Patricia), of Jacksonville, Fla.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Organ Fund, 1005 Church St., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or Lion’s Camp for the Blind, 5626 Laura Walker Road, Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Ralph Ward

ODUM — Ralph Ward, 83, of Odum, died Sunday (May 5, 2019) at his home and under the care of Hospice of South Georgia.

The McRae native and former resident of Manor lived in Wayne County the past 50 years and was a member, deacon and treasurer of Jesup First Baptist Church.

He lettered in basketball at Brewton Parker College and graduated from Georgia Teacher College. He was vice president of SunTrust Bank for 43 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army Reserve Unit.

He enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was predeceased by his wife, Gwen McQuaig Ward, sister, Jean Thompson, parents, Walter and Sally Ward.

Survivors are his daughter, Lynne Beverly, of Jesup; sons, Ralph Ward Jr. and John (Phyllis) Ward, of Jesup; grandchildren, Wesley and Adam (Megan) Ward, of Brunswick, Randy (Chasity) Beverly, of Jesup, and Brandi O’Berry, of Blackshear; sister, Gwen (Franklin) Smith, of Centerville; brother, Harry (Ruth) Ward, of Brunswick; great-grandchildren, Austin and Callie O’Berry and Levi Beverly; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Jesup First Baptist Church with Dr. Felix Haynes, Dr. Mike VonMoss and Randy Franks officiating.

Interment will be in the Victory Methodist Church Cemetery in Manor.

Active pallbearers will be his grandsons and Michael Elliott.

Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Westberry, Dr. Bo Hall, Dr. Bob and Kathy Phillips, Jimmy Peet, Gene Lightsey, Dewitt and Ray Scarborough, Men’s Sunday School Class, Fred Fender and Hospice of South Georgia staff.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel Rodman Dell

Daniel Rodman Dell, 54, of Waycross, passed away Monday morning (May 6, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross following a short illness.

Born Oct. 20, 1964 in Alma, he lived most of his life in Ware County. He was a graduate of Ware County High School and worked for his father at Diamond D’s Auto Sales for several years.

He also taught at Okefenokee Technical College (now Coastal Pines) and also worked as an office manager at Psychological Services of Waycross. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Rodman Dell.

Survivors include his daughter, Mary Eaton, of Kentucky; mother, Linda Varnadore Dell, of Waycross; sister, Dana Dell Simpson, of Waycross; two nieces, Brittany Briola and MaKinsley Revels, both of Waycross; nephew, Zachary Dell, of Waycross; a great-niece, Logan Meeks, of Waycross; and a great-nephew, Layton Meeks, of Waycross; and several aunts, uncles and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Liberty Baptist Church with the Rev. Thomas Williams officiating.

Burial will follow in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday at the church one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

James Devin Burke

James Devin “J.D.” Burke, 44, died Sunday (May 5, 2019) at his residence in St. Marys after an extended illness.

He was born in Jacksonville, Fla., Oct. 20, 1974. A 1993 graduate of Fayette County High School, he was a self-employed painter for Burke Contracting. He was formerly employed by J.C. Penney in Atlanta for nine years, Coffee Correctional Facility for two years and owner of Porter Paint Store in Waycross for two years.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, George E. Black, and paternal grandparents, Felton Burke Sr., Madeline Howell Houston and James B. Houston.

Survivors include two sons, James Daniel Burke (wife, Jasmine), of Orlando, Fla., and Devin Javier Burke, of Douglas; granddaughter, Milani Rose Burke; his parents, Jimmy Burke and Beverly Ann Black Burke, of St. Marys; maternal grandmother, Louise Black, of Waycross; one sister, Kimberly Burke Cook (husband, Chris), of Jacksonville, N.C.; and two nieces, Brittany Cook and Brandi Cook (fiancé, Brandon), both of Jacksonville, N.C.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. today at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 until 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Curtis M. ‘Jabo’ White

Curtis Mason “Jabo” White, 84, of Waycross died late Saturday night (May 4, 2019) at Harborview Satilla Nursing Home after an extended illness.

He was born in Ware County to the late Joseph White and Rosa Lee Boyd White.

He made Manor his home for the majority of his life. He retired from the Ware County Road Department and was a member of Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy. He enjoyed fishing and any time he was able to spend with his family and friends.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Veda Nettles, Clera Bennett, Bertha Bennett, Leonard White, Harry White, Desso White, Roy White and Bobby White.

He is survived by his sister, Margaret W. Mosley, of Waycross; two special sister-in-laws, Annie Mae White, of Manor, Geneva White, of Manor; and his faithful and loving nieces and nephews and their families.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow at New Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery in Manor.

The family will receive friends Wednesday at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Aida O. Parmesan

A funeral Mass for Aida Ortiz Parmesan, 73, was held Monday evening at 8 o’clock at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Officiating was Father Bob Cushing and the lector was Ms. Parnes’ niece, Flor Betancourt.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Michelle Delk

A funeral for Michelle Delk took place Saturday morning at Remnant Church with the Rev. Caleb Lancaster officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Chris Smith, Jason Manning, Mason Simpson, Marshall Steverson, Jason Manning Jr. and Robin Smith.