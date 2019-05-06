May 6, 2019

Vivian Crews

Vivian Crews, 81, passed away Friday evening (May 3, 2019) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

As a native of Waycross, she graduated from Waycross High School in 1957 and later from the Michael Angelo Academy of Cosmetology in Jacksonville, Fla.

She belonged to Friends of the Library in Nahunta plus the Business and Professional Women’s Club. She was a lifetime Methodist and member of Brooks United Methodist Church in Waycross who also served as the district vice-president for the United Methodist Women in 1976.

She was an avid bridge player, a passionate reader, a master of the beautiful art of embroidery and a devoted person to Christ and his teachings.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Claude Lloyd, infant son, Baker Allen Lloyd, a sister, Eleanor C. Tillman, and her parents, Ernestine Funderburke Calhoun and Baker Ellis Calhoun.

She is survived by her husband, Neal Crews, of Waycross; a step-son, Ricky Crews; two nephews, Eric Tillman, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Ellis Tillman, of Coral Gables, Fla.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Shirley Jean Shiver

Shirley Jean Belz Shiver, 74, passed away Saturday (May 4, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross following an extended illness.

She was born in Davenport, Iowa, and lived there many years before moving to Waycross in 1977. She was a former CNA with Satilla Care and Baptist Village Retirement Communities. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed fishing and reading.

She was a daughter of the late Walter George Belz and Marion Matilda Harrington Belz. She was married to the late James Theodore “Jim” Shiver and also preceded in death by a sister, Fern Miller, and three brothers, Eugene Belz Sr., Richard Belz and William “Bill” Belz.

She is survived by four children, Teresa Lucas (David Terry), of Blackshear, Robert Hahn II, of Lizella, Paula Kicklighter (Ricky), of Blackshear, and Geana Waters, of Waycross; five step-children, James “Teddy” Shiver III, of Waresboro, Rhonda Johns (Buddy), of Brantley County, Cheryl Jewel (Timmy), of Waycross, Tina Davis (Roy), of Patterson, and Scott Shiver (Michelle), of Blackshear; six grandchildren, Sonny Lucas (Staci), Amber Hahn, Christy Justice (Tony McMillan Jr.), Billy Joe Waters III, Melonie Frierson (Malcolm) and Erica Waters; eight great-grandchildren, Calli Lucas, Seth Lucas, Terry Gibbs Jr., Tony McMillan III, Joe Joe Waters, Raina Waters, ZaKyra Frierson and Breonna Frierson; a sister, Lorrain Carswell, of Americus; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Curtis ‘Jabo’ White

Curtis “Jabo” White, 84, of Waycross, died Saturday evening (May 4, 2019) at Harborview Satilla Nursing Home after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Aida Ortiz Parnes

BLACKSHEAR — Aida Ortiz Parnes, 73, of Blackshear, passed away Friday (May 3, 2019) at her residence.

Born in Baymon, Puerto Rico, Aug. 5, 1945, she lived in Bayside Queens, N.Y., prior to moving to Pierce County 25 years ago.

She was a master cosmetologist and was currently working for Gentle Touch Salon in Waycross. She loved gardening and tending to her plants and flowers — lilacs being her favorite. She enjoyed painting, sewing and watching The Young and the Restless.

She had a great love for rescued dogs and had four of her own, Diamond, Blue, Ramon and Lucky. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

A daughter of the late Julio and Emilia Ortiz Ortega, she was also preceded in death by three sisters, Juanita Rodriguez, Fabiana Ortiz, and Justina Ortiz, and her only brother, Tibo Ortiz.

Survivors include her two sons and daughter-in-law, Scotty Rivera, of Blackshear, and John and Cindy Rivera, of Weyers Cove, Va.; four grandchildren, Ivan C. Rivera, Dannette (Chad) Conley, Andrew Rivera and Brittney Rivera; three great-grandchildren, Annabella Rivera, Olivia Scott Rose Rivera and Zackary Conley; four sisters, Fela Rivera, of Manhattan, N.Y., Icencia Vazquez (her daughter, Flora Betancourt), of Queens, N.Y., Matilde “Pat” Ortiz, of Bronx, N.Y., and Santa “Sam” Ortiz, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral mass will be held this evening at 8 o’clock at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Waycross.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home today from 5 until 6:30 p.m.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

James ‘J.D.’ Burke

James Devin “J.D.” Burke, 44, died Sunday (May 5, 2019) at his residence in St. Marys following a brief illness.

Michelle Delk

A funeral for Michelle Delk took place Saturday morning at Remnant Church with the Rev. Caleb Lancaster officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Chris Smith, Jason Manning, Mason Simpson, Marshall Steverson, Jason Manning Jr. and Robin Smith.